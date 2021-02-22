Regional CIRED conference underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 8th edition of Regional Conference on Electricity Distribution (CIRED IRAN) was opened in Tehran on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the country’s electricity industry, including the Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri.

As one of the most important electricity distribution industry associations in the world, CIRED (Congrès International des Réseaux Electriques de Distribution) has been set up as an international association and since October 2004, it takes the legal form of de facto association (association de fait) based in Belgium.

As one of the major electricity hubs in West Asia, Iran is the only country in the region that is licensed to hold the CIRED conference biannually.

Iranian researchers have been continuously among the countries with the most number of research papers presented to this international event.

By attending this conference, Iranian researchers, engineers and scholars will stay in touch with the latest achievements in the world’s electricity industry and also share their knowledge and experiences with their counterparts all around the world.

Electric vehicles, responding to demand in the distribution market, using new equipment and technologies in the country's distribution industry, reducing losses, capital management, new solutions and equipment for smart grids, evolution of standards, economic issues in the distribution business, electricity market, smartening grids, electricity market regulations, smart metering experiences, and future orientations, as well as network development are among the important topics that are discussed in this event.

CIRED works for the purpose of increasing the business relevant competencies, skills, and knowledge of those who see themselves as a part of the electricity distribution community, whether they are from the utility, product, consultancy, service, business, or academic sector.

CIRED is dedicated to the design, construction, and operation of public distribution systems and of large installations using electrical energy in industry, services, and transport.

EF/MA