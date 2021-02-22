“Brooklyn Girl” surfaces in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Brooklyn Girl”, a novel by Guillaume Musso, one of the most popular authors in France today, has recently been published in Persian.

Abbas Agahi is the translator of the book published by Jahane Ketab.

This novel has been published in more than 40 countries around the world, and is particularly exciting because it is more thrilling than any other work.

The following excerpt is from “Brooklyn Girl”: “I remember the moment very well. We were looking out over the sea, the horizon shining, when Anna asked the question: ‘If I did something terrible, would you still love me?’

“How would you have answered? Anna was the lady of my life. We were getting married in three weeks. Of course, I would love her, regardless of what she had done. At least that’s what I thought, but she feverishly rummaged through her bag and held out a photo to me.

‘I’m the one who did this.’

“I gazed upon her secret, stunned, and knew that our lives had been shaken forever. In my state of shock, I got up and left without saying a word. When I returned it was too late: Anna had disappeared. And I’ve been looking for her ever since.”

Metronews describes the novel as “A dizzying psychological thriller with a staggering ending!”

“Unbearable suspense! Once you open the novel, you won’t put it down until you know who this Brooklyn girl really is.”

A Persian translation of “Brooklyn Girl” by Aria Nuri was previously published by Alborz in 2016.

From his early childhood with reading books and plays, Guillaume Musso became convinced that one day, he too would write novels.

After finishing high school in France, he left for the United States at the age of 19. He spent several months in New York City, living with other young foreigners and earning his money by selling ice-cream.

He came home to France with his head filled with ideas for novels. The readers can easily see the influence his time in the United States has had on him, as the action in his books takes place overseas.

He currently teaches in a high school in the south of France, all the while working on his novels.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Guillaume Musso’s novel “Brooklyn Girl”.

MMS/YAW

