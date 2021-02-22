Persian handicrafts: Chamush of Gilan

TEHRAN - Chamush is a kind of traditional footwear that has long been crafted in some northern regions of Iran, particularly in the province of Gilan.

The footwear, which is made of leather, is traditionally worn by local villagers and farmers. The most prominent center where Chamush is made in the village of Masuleh of Fumanat county that is known for its beautiful and unique architecture.

One of the traits of Chamush, which is a result of shrinkage or expansion of natural leather in different temperatures, is that they keep the feet cool in the warm seasons and warm, when it is cold, according to Visit Iran, the official travel guide of the country.

The Chamush are most commonly made by young girls and women of Gilan, who use natural material that is produced locally. By practicing this craft, which is passed from one generation to the next, they help raise the income of the family.

An interesting trait of Chamush is that, in terms of looks, there is no difference between men’s or women’s, however, it is usual for men’s to be made from buffalo leather, and women’s from goat leather.

AFM/