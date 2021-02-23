Energy minister inaugurates 25 rural water-supply projects in Yazd

TEHRAN- Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated 25 projects for supplying water to the villages of Yaz Province through video conference on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), during which the minister made several trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

According to Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, in the second phase of the program 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) of which so far over 240 have gone operational.

