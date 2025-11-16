Iran’s First VP to attend SCO Council of Heads of Government’s meeting in Moscow

TEHRAN – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will participate in the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Russia.

Aref is scheduled to travel to Moscow on Monday to attend the summit, which will take place the following day.

The gathering of SCO prime ministers will take place on 17–18 November 2025 in Moscow. Aref is scheduled to address the meeting and hold bilateral talks with senior officials from several participating countries.

As the SCO convenes its Council of Heads of Government summit in Moscow, member states are poised to deliver strategic momentum on economic integration. Under Russia’s rotating presidency, this high-level gathering follows the landmark Tianjin Summit three months ago, and comes at a pivotal moment for Eurasian economic connectivity amid a shifting global order.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, headquartered in China, is the world’s largest regional bloc by geographic scope and population. Its nine member states include Iran, China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Iran became a full member of the SCO in July 2023. Today, the organization represents roughly one-third of global GDP, nearly 40 percent of the world’s population, and close to two-thirds of the Eurasian landmass.