A golden opportunity for Tehran

TEHRAN - Ettelaat analyzed postponement of sending the Iran nuclear issue to the UN Security Council.

It wrote: The IAEA Board of Governors meeting begins on November 19 and runs through November 21. Reports indicate that the referral of the Iran case to the UN Security Council has been delayed. It is a decision that has temporarily steered diplomacy away from escalating tensions. Europe still has two active pathways to bring the matter before the Security Council: one concerning alleged undeclared nuclear materials, and the other regarding Iran’s failure to report since June. This suspension has emerged as the Board of Governors prepares to convene with a broad agenda on Iran: from the status of inspections and uranium stockpiles to assessing Tehran’s behavior after the June attacks. The three European countries (Britain, France and Germany known as E3) have also demanded a complete halt to enrichment and research activities. In such circumstances, the temporary suspension of referring the case to the Security Council is more of a way to buy time than a sign of exoneration; a window given to both Iran and the West to decide whether to continue down the path of tension or return to diplomacy.

Etemad: Iran’s effective presence at the Riyadh summit

Etemad highlighted Iran’s prominent participation in the 26th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization in Riyadh. The paper argued that Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, through extensive and effective activity, succeeded in placing Iran at the center of global tourism attention. According to Tehran University professor Gholamreza Zarifian, the minister’s active and influential presence at the Riyadh summit was a valuable opportunity to redefine Iran’s position in global tourism. In the midst of complex political and economic conditions, cultural and tourism diplomacy can break political deadlocks and foster constructive interactions among nations. This trip was a clear example of the intelligent use of the country’s cultural and historical capacities on the international stage. It demonstrated that Iran, by leveraging its cultural, historical, and geographical assets, can redefine its role in global tourism and elevate its regional and international interactions. Experts believe the visit heralds a new era of sustainable cooperation, economic and cultural development, and strengthened tourism diplomacy for Iran, potentially serving as a model for Iran’s active presence in international forums.

Sobh-e-No: Negotiations no longer yield results

Sobh-e-No addressed the suspension of Iran’s negotiations with the IAEA following air raids on Iran’s nuclear sites by Israel and the United States. The paper stated: Iran’s cooperation with the Agency has been restricted following the unlawful attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. In addition, Europe’s move to activate the snapback mechanism led to the suspension of implementing the JCPOA provisions. Although Western parties never fulfilled their JCPOA commitments and Iran lonely remained loyal to the deal by adopting a strategic patience, the IAEA Board of Governors consistently issued biased reports, resulting in statements or resolutions against Iran. While the JCPOA was originally a necessity to manage the complex international environment of its time, it can be concluded that no form of negotiation with the West is fruitful. The West, particularly the United States, never attempted to use the JCPOA as an opportunity to improve economic or political relations with Iran. Despite Iran’s initial voluntary steps to put limits on its nuclear activities, the West chose to dismantle the agreement. In practice, their behavior compelled Iran to pursue resistance and to conclude that negotiations are fruitless and diplomacy has run its course.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: The West seeks to give diplomacy more time

Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed the upcoming seasonal meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors and wrote: It is unlikely that any specific action will be taken at the upcoming meeting, and we will likely witness the West's constant warnings so that there is still an opportunity for diplomatic efforts with Iran, because given the attack on Iranian sites, the situation is sensitive and more time should be given to diplomacy. At the upcoming Board meeting, Iran will likely be asked to resume cooperation with the Agency, while Tehran will be implicitly threatened with the possibility of referral to the UN Security Council. Legally, however, it makes little difference to the West whether the case is referred to the Security Council, since six sanctions resolutions against Iran are already considered valid and enforceable by the West and the UN. Regarding the possibility of Iran resuming cooperation with the Agency, there is cautious optimism. Over time, some of those opposed to cooperation may soften their stance. It has been explicitly stated that Iran will not withdraw from the NPT, and therefore, Iran must implement Article 3, ensuring the non-weaponization of its nuclear program and cooperating with the Agency to guarantee its peaceful nature.