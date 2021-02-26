Tehran Conservatory celebrates birthday of Imam Ali (AS) with release of “Son of Kaaba”

TEHRAN – The Tehran Conservatory of Music celebrated the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, with the release of a piece named “Son of Kaaba”.

Behzad Moafi is the vocalist in the piece composed by Ali-Akbar Rajabzadeh with lyrics by Mohammad-Ali Deljui.

In a press release published on Thursday, Moaf, who is also the director of the conservatory, said, “I sang this melody for my love of Imam, and I am happy this song was released on his birthday anniversary.”

“I believe this is the direct responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting to support such compositions. It took six months to produce this composition,” he said.

For his part, Rajabzadeh said, “The love of Imam Ali (AS) needs no special motivation, and it is something rooted in everybody’s heart.”

He added that they have made use of Iranian musical instruments including tar, ney and tombak in the arrangement.

He also noted that people of different ages would like the composition.

Photo: Singer Behzad Moafi (R) performs “Son of Kaaba” to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

