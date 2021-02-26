What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Eineddin Sadeqzadeh and Hossein Gholami are displaying their latest calligraphy works in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Time of Love” will continue until March 7 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Hossein Shirahmadi is hanging his latest collection of drawings in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Notes” will run until March 12 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* Saless Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Isa Jabbari.

The showcase will be running until March 16 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Sanaz Afshari are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until March 3 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Alireza Chamak is currently underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Wane” will run until March 1 at the gallery that can be found at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Samira Eskandarfar and Hamed Sahihi are on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Outside” will run until March 9 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Ehsan Gallery is showcasing paintings by Ali-Asghar Bisotuni in an exhibition titled “Unfinished Ending”.

The exhibit will run until March 3 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Moqaddam, Tania Esmaeilian, Alireza Bidari, Ali Khaleq, Nilufar Qaderinejad and several other artists is currently underway at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until March 3 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is displaying photos by Mahur Zahrai in an exhibition.

The exhibit will run until March 3 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Maziar Mokhtari are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

A collection of paintings by Saeid Khaleqi is also on display in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until March 9 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Sculptures and paintings by a group of artists, including Manuchehr Niazi, Amin Nurai, Shahram Karimi, Reza Derakhshani, Kurosh Shishegaran, and Shahriar Ahmadi are on display in an exhibition named “Trends and Approaches 3” at Shirin Gallery 1.

An exhibition of sculptures by Hanieh Vaziritabar, Majid Vahedi, Sadaf Naderi, Kimia Moayyedi, Farhad Kuhbor, Fardad Alavi and several other artists is underway at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until March 12 at the galleries located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

