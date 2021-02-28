‘Martyrs of health’ honored

TEHRAN – A ceremony was held in Tehran on Saturday to honor 100 healthcare workers who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.

According to officials, some 60 percent of the martyrs were physicians, 20 percent were nurses and the rest were other hospital staff.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the Iranian nurses for playing an effective role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the 8th “Triad Meeting” of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), and the WHO which was held online on June 16-18, 2020.