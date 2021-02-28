“Driving Lessons” wins awards at CineVoyage filmfest 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s “Driving Lessons” has won awards in three categories, including best direction and best screenplay, at the CineVoyage Film Festival in Mumbai, India.

The film, which was competing in the Professional category, also brought Hossein Neshati the award for best editor, the organizers have announced.

The film also written by Riahi tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

“Driving Lessons” has been screened in dozens of international festivals across the world.

The film won the Barran Award for best fiction film at the Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival in January.

It was also named best short narrative at the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in Sarasota, Florida, the U.S. in March 2020.

“Minotaur” directed by Jonathan English from Spain was also selected as best film in the Professional category of the CineVoyage Film Festival.

The film also received the awards for best sound engineer and best director of cinematography.

In the Amateur category, “Cycle” from Poland received the award for best film editing.

“Bioscope” from Bangladesh won the awards for best film, best direction, best cinematography, best screenplay and best sound design.

Photo: “Driving Lessons” by Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi.

RM/MMS/YAW