We need help to improve our football: Azizi Khadem

TEHRAN – Newly-elected president of Iran football federation Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem says that they need help to improve football.

Azizi Khadem was elected as president for a four-year term with 49 votes out of 87 votes at the Iran International Conference Center in Tehran on Sunday.

He defeated Kiumars Hashemi in the second round to win the elections.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone who voted for me. The today’s elections showed the manifestation of democracy. We will move forward with consensus and take step with the aim of improving football at the provinces,” Azizi Khadem said after the elections.

“The Iranian clubs and all football society should help each other to improve our football. We will move forward with a new way. We are going to make a plan for football, because our football has suffered disorganization over the past years,” he added.

“We will move forward step by step to reach our goals, that’s why I’m here. We’re obliged to use the experts in the federation. The new federation will also support the grassroots and women’s football,” Azizi Khadem concluded.