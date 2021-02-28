Iranian troupe restages “True West” at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Omid Saeidpur is restaging American playwright Sam Shepard’s play “True West” at Molavi Theater in Tehran.

A cast composed of Shadi Amiri, Mohammad Charkhtab and Saeidpur is performing the play translated into Persian by Amir Amjad.

The troupe performed “True West” earlier at the Tehran Independent Theater in September and October 2020 when veteran actor Parviz Parastui collaborated with them as the producer of the production.

Saeidpur had earlier staged the play at Mirak Academy in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz in July 2019.

The American classic is a character study that examines the relationship between Austin, a screenwriter, and his older brother, Lee.

It is set in the kitchen of their mother’s home 40 miles east of Los Angeles. Austin is house-sitting while their mother is in Alaska, and there he is confronted by his brother, who proceeds to bully his way into staying at the house and using Austin’s car.

In addition, the screenplay that Austin is pitching to his connection in Hollywood somehow is taken over by Lee through his pushy con-man tactics, and the brothers find themselves forced to cooperate in the creation of a story that will make or break both of their lives.

In the process, the conflict between the brothers creates a heated situation in which their roles as a successful family man and nomadic drifter are somehow reversed, and each man finds himself admitting that he had somehow always wished he were in the other’s shoes.

Shepard was an American artist who worked as an award-winning playwright, writer and actor.

His many written works are known for being frank and often absurd, as well as for having an authentic sense of the style and sensibility of the gritty modern American West.

He was an actor on stage and in motion pictures; a director of the stage and screen; author of several books of short stories, essays and memoirs; and a musician.

Photo: Left to right, Mohammadreza Charkhtab, Omid Saeidpur and Shadi Amiri perform Sam Shepard’s “True West” at Molavi Theater in Tehran on February 15, 2021. (Payamekhabar.ir/A. A. Ezhari)

