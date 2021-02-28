Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers shine at Ukrainian Memorial

TEHRAN – Seven Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed medals at the at the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kyiv.

Alireza Nejati won a gold medal after defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Zholaman Sharshenbekov 5-1 in the final match of the 60kg.

Mohammadali Geraei beat his countryman Amin Kavianinejhad 4-2 in the 77kg final.

Sajad Abbaspour seized a silver in the 55kg, losing to Georgian Nugzar Tsurtsumia in the 55kg final match.

Mohammadreza Mokhtari (72kg) and Mehdi Bali (97kg) also grabbed two bronze medals.

Amin Mirzazadeh also took a bronze at the 120kg category.

Freestyler Mohammadsadegh Firouzpour had won a gold medal on Saturday after defeating Turkey’s Soner Demirtaş 2-1 in the final match of the freestyle 74kg.

The XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kyiv featured about 600 participants from 33 different nations.