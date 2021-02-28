Siri Hustvedt’s “Blazing World” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American novelist Siri Hustvedt’s “The Blazing World” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Saless is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Khojasteh Keyhan.

“The Blazing World” is a brilliant, provocative novel about an artist who, after years of being ignored by the art world, conducts an experiment: she conceals her female identity behind three male fronts.

Presented as a collection of texts, edited and introduced by a scholar years after the artist’s death, the book unfolds through extracts from Burden’s notebooks and conflicting accounts from others about her life and work.

Even after she steps forward to reveal herself as the force behind three solo shows, there are those who doubt she is responsible for the last exhibition, initially credited to the acclaimed artist Rune.

No one doubts the two artists were involved with each other. According to Burden’s journals, she and Rune found themselves locked in a charged and dangerous psychological game that ended with the man’s bizarre death.

From one of the most ambitious and internationally celebrated writers of her generation, Hustvedt’s “The Blazing World” is a polyphonic tour de force. It is also an intricately conceived, diabolical puzzle that addresses the shaping influences of prejudice, money, fame and desire on what we see in one another.

Emotionally intense, intellectually rigorous, ironic and playful, this is a book you won’t be able to put down.

Hustvedt was born in Northfield, Minnesota. Her father Lloyd Hustvedt was a professor of Scandinavian literature, and her mother Ester Vegan emigrated from Norway at the age of thirty.

She holds a B.A. in history from St. Olaf College and a Ph.D. in English from Columbia University; her thesis on Charles Dickens was entitled “Figures of Dust: A Reading of Our Mutual Friend”.

Hustvedt has mainly made her name as a novelist, but she has also produced a book of poetry, and has had short stories and essays on various subjects.

Like her husband Paul Auster, Hustvedt employs the use of repetitive themes or symbols throughout her work.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Siri Hustvedt’s “The Blazing World”.

