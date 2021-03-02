Lebanese scholar writes “Vanquisher of America” on Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – Mohsen Saleh, a Lebanese associate professor of modern and contemporary Arab history, has authored “Vanquisher of America” on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The book has been published by Tamkin Publications in Beirut to commemorate the commander’s first martyrdom anniversary in January 2020.

Saleh, a former head of the Department of History and Civilization at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), is currently the general manager of Al-Zaytouna Centre for Studies and Consultations in Beirut.

“The writer has studied the status of the Islamic Revolution, its differences with other revolutions, and the global impacts of the revolution,” the Iranian Cultural Attache in Beirut Abbas Khameyar said in a press release published on Tuesday.

“The writer has introduced the characteristics of the commander in this book in addition to a brief history of the activities of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, until the victory of the revolution and the political life of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” he added.

“The book is composed of five chapters beginning with the messages of the Leader and Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the martyrdom of Soleimani followed by concepts such as the revolution,” he said.

The book also scrutinizes the Islamic Revolution’s influence on the region and the geo-cultural and strategic changes in the area, and also carries articles by top U.S. senior officers about Commander Soliemani, he said.

“The writer has also carried out several interviews with Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad-Jalal Firuznia, about Commander Soleimani to publish in the book,” he concluded.

Iran’s chief of IRGC Quds Force Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, were assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Also in January, Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad published a book on Soleimani in Iraq both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

The book has been written by several Iraqi cultural figures about the lofty characteristics of the commander.

“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”, a book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Qassem Soleimani through his discourses and memories, is another book on the Commander published in 12 countries. The book originally was written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian.

Photo: Front cover of Lebanese scholar Mohsen Saleh’s book “Vanquisher of America” on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

