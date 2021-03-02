Esteghlal part ways with Mahmoud Fekri

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club parted company with Mahmoud Fekri on Tuesday after a string of poor results in Iran Professional League.

He was sacked after five months in charge.

Under leadership of Fekri, Esteghlal ended the first half of the season as the third team behind Persepolis and Sepahan.

Farhad Majidi, Amir Ghalenoei and Javad Nekounam are reportedly candidates to replace Fekri.

The Blues look to bring an end to their eight-year’s title drought in Iran football league.