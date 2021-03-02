Album featuring anthology of contemporary Iranian music for flute released 

TEHRAN – An album featuring an anthology of contemporary Iranian music for flute has been released.

This is the first collection of a series named “Iranian New Waves”.

The unique project presenting more than fifty compositions of new flute music by contemporary Iranian composers has been released by Petrichor Records, a newly established American record label dedicated to new music works by living composers.



The composers featured in this endeavor have benefited from this distinguished heritage to expand the repertory of flute music with their own individual approaches.

This anthology encompasses a vast inspirational sphere, extending from village shepherd music to the hustle and bustle of today’s metropolitan cities, from words by renowned Persian poets and traditional beliefs, to Western cultural influences.

The compositions presented in this project are either newly commissioned by the curators, or existing works that have never appeared previously on an album. This is an anthology of solo flute music by living Iranian composers. The result is a flute repertoire endowed with the characteristics of Persian music.

The composers presented in this project are all of Iranian descent; although they reside around the world, each is significant in constructing today’s music in Iran.

Composers of the first volume include Alireza Mashayekhi, Nader Mashayekhi, Reza Vali, Peyman Yazdanian, Farnaz Modarresifar, Sina Fallahzadeh, Mehdi Khayami, Ankido Darash, Amin Sharifi, Arsalan Abedian, Ruzbeh Rafie, Ali Radman and Golfam Khayyam.

Musician Amin Sharifi and flutist Kelariz Keshavarz, both international award-winning musicians, are the project curators.

Sharifi’s works have been performed in many countries and in his homeland, Iran. He has studied composition at the Art University of Tehran and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music under the direction of Sven-David Sandström, Nader Mashayekhi, David Dzubay and Don Freund.

He has also worked as assistant conductor to Nader Mashayekhi with the Tehran Cultural Philharmonic Orchestra, and has conducted the Pierrot-Tehran New Music Ensemble, both in the First Tehran Contemporary Music Festival and in several recording seasons.

Keshavarz is an international award-winning musician in classical and contemporary flute playing, performing solo, chamber and orchestral works.

She has performed with Iranian and foreign orchestras in Iran, Austria, Lebanon and the United States.

Passionate about contemporary music, Kelariz has performed in many festivals including the Tehran Contemporary Music Festival, Missouri International Composers Festival, Flute New Music Consortium and several others.

Photo: “Iranian New Waves” by Petrichor Records.

