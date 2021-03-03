Iran-Georgia trade webinar slated for mid-March

TEHRAN – Iran-Georgia Joint Chamber of Commerce is going to hold an online seminar on the two countries’ trade opportunities on March 14.

The webinar is going to be held in collaboration with Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and the Iranian Business Women Association (IBWA), the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) announced.

Officials, businessmen and trade representatives from the two countries will be attending this online event to discuss ways of broadening economic cooperation and removing barriers in the way of mutual trade.

Back in August 2020, Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Javad Qavam Shahidi met with the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, to discuss ways for the expansion of the two countries economic relations.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the need for reviving the rising trend of economic cooperation between the two countries before the coronavirus pandemic and even deepen the bilateral cooperation while observing the health protocols.

