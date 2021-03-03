Intl. railway exhibition underway in Tehran

TEHRAN - The eighth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Rail Transportation and Related Industries and Equipment (Rail Expo 2021) kicked off on Wednesday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The opening ceremony of the four-day event was attended by the Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeid Rasouli, IRNA reported.

Presenting the latest achievements and technological developments of the railway transportation and related industries, promotion of domestic production, export development, introducing the capabilities of Iranian companies, indigenization of railway industry equipment and machinery, and familiarization of railway manufacturers with the latest developments in this industry are reported to be some of the main goals of this exhibition.

According to the organizers, holding this exhibition can provide a good opportunity to promote domestic production in this industry in the year which has been called the year of "Surge in Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Seyed Ali Khamenei.

On the sidelines of the exhibition’s opening ceremony, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also signed between RAI and Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

Based on the mentioned MOU, rail transport companies can offer their services for the transportation of commodities on the IME and producers and businessmen active in the commodity exchange will have access the best price for rail transportation as they are trading their goods.

The 8th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment of Iran was due to be held during May 28-31, 2020, however the event was postponed due to the critical situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country at the mentioned date.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts have been allowed to visit most of the exhibitions held over the past few months.

Ordinary people, however, have been able to visit the exhibitions virtually.

EF/MA

Photo: Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami (1st R) and RAI Head Saeid Rasouli (2nd L) cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of Rail Expo in Tehran on Wednesday.