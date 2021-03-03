Tehran’s subway stations to turn into museums, tourist destinations

TEHRAN –A total of 20 subway stations across Tehran are scheduled to turn into museums and tourist destinations, a member of the City Council has announced.

More than 300 million passengers travel on Tehran Subway each year, enabling it to be used to improve the city’s and even the nation’s culture, IRNA quoted Mohammad-Javad Haqshenas as saying on Wednesday.

A budget of 200 billion rials ($4.7 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, he added.

Tehran subway system consists of seven operational lines, stretching to over 200 kilometers. The lines link south to north, east to west, and are gradually covering more neighborhoods.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Rey.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

