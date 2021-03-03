Iranian collections shortlisted for Sony World Photography Awards 2021 

TEHRAN – Two collections by Iranian photographers have been shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021.

“A City Under Dust Clouds” by Mohammad-Hossein Madadi depicting air pollution in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz has received the nomination in the environment category.

In an introduction to his collection, which has been sent to the Sony awards organizers, Madadi said, “Ahvaz has been consistently ranked as one of the world’s worst cities for air pollution according to the World Health Organization, topping the list on numerous occasions in the past decade.

“Industrial sources, chief among them the refineries and other components of the vast petrochemical industry in Khuzestan Province, as well as massive dust storms, are the main contributors to air pollution.

“The poor air quality has a significant impact on the lives of the residents of Ahvaz. Each year, thousands seek medical treatment for respiratory conditions. The air pollution has also increased immigration out of the city, limited investments and tourism, damaged infrastructure, and added to the already high electricity and water consumption of the city.”

“Rooftops” by Farzam Saleh has been nominated in the sports category. The collection shows Iranians doing workouts on the rooftops during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“In March 2020, in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Iranian government announced the immediate closure of all athletic venues, sports clubs and training centers across Iran,” Saleh said about his series.

“Following the implementation of this mandate, athletes in Iran took to training on the rooftops of their homes in order to maintain a degree of their physical and mental fitness and prowess,” he added.

Due to UK government guidance, the World Photography Organization, supported by Sony, has decided to cancel the London exhibition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, which was scheduled to go on display at Somerset House from April 16 to May 3.

The awards ceremony, which was to take place in London, has also been canceled as overall winners of this year’s competitions will be announced, as planned, on April 15 via digital and video platforms.

The following is a list of other finalists:

“Drag Queen Cowboys” by Jane Hilton from the United Kingdom, “Meisterhäuser Bauhaus-Dessau” by Frank Machalowski from Germany “Sasha Bauer” by Sasha Bauer from Russia, “Beirut Port Explosion” by Lorenzo Tugnoli from Italy, “Volcano” by Fyodor Savintsev from Russia, “Citizens of Tomorrow” by Loli Laboureau from Argentina, “Mexican Feast” by Paloma Rincon from Spain and “Sea Drops” by Angel Fitor from Spain.

The Photographer of the Year receives $25,000 and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.

Ten category winners receive a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, and their works are published in the Sony World Photography Awards book.

Second and third place winners will be published in the Sony World Photography Awards book.



Photo: A photo from Iranian photographer Farzam Saleh’s series “Rooftops”, which has been nominated for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021.

