Urban management projects worth over $2.38b inaugurated across Iran

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 1004 development and urban management projects worth 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) across Iran in an online ceremony held on Thursday.

The said projects were put into operation following a series of inaugurations in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), IRNA reported.

Some subway stations in Tehran, a terminal and underground parking in Khorasan Razavi province, a cultural complex in Golestan province, a tourism complex in Alborz province, and a fruit and vegetable market in Bushehr province were some of the projects inaugurated in the mentioned ceremony.

Since the beginning of the current calendar year, which has been named the year of “surge in production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, the government has urged various bodies and ministries to take the necessary measures for the realization of the year’s motto.

In this regard, every week several major projects have gone operational all over the country in different sectors.

The Energy Ministry has implemented a program called “A-B-Iran” based on which the ministry inaugurates several energy projects every week, and the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry is also following a new scheme called “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports” under which the ministry has inaugurated numerous projects so far.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), during which the minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

In the second phase of the program, 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021) of which so far 154 have gone operational.

Also, based on the Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports program, the Industry Ministry has planned to inaugurate 200 major industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country by the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021).

