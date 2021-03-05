Alireza Beiranvand returns to Antwerp training

TEHRAN – Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has returned to Antwerp’s training after two weeks.

In the match against St. Truiden, he suffered a thigh muscle and had to be taken off for the second game in a row to be replaced by on-loan Eupen keeper Ortwin De Wolf again.



Antwerp Coach Franky Vercauteren had said Beiranvand would likely miss several weeks but the goalie has returned to the training, the Belgium media reported.

Antwerp are scheduled to meet Kortrijk on Saturday at the Bosuilstadion.