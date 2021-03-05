 Qais al-Khazali: Israel directing attacks on U.S. headquarters in Iraq

Qais al-Khazali, the secretary-general of Asaeb Ahl al-Haq, has said Israel is behind attacks on the U.S. embassy and military bases in Iraq.

In an interview with Iraq's Aletejah TV, Khazali stressed that Israel is directing the attacks on U.S. headquarters and embassies in Iraq and that the perpetrators are Iraqi mercenaries.

He said a number of Iraqi security figures also play a mediating role in managing operations against U.S. bases in the country.

Al- Khazali added that the Zionist regime is taking advantage of the situation in Iraq.

While Israel is behind such attacks it is accusing the resistance groups in order to bring the Biden government and the resistance groups into a conflict.

Meanwhile, Iraqi resistance groups have announced a new phase of resistance against U.S. forces in the country, vowing “confrontation with occupiers until the liberation of Iraq.”

“The resistance sees confrontation as the only option that guarantees the freedom, dignity of this country after exhausting all the means that others have bet on with the occupation,” the coordinating body for the Iraqi resistance factions said in a statement on Thursday, according to the Iraqi media.

“We are facing a new page from the pages of the resistance, in which the weapons of the resistance will reach all the occupation forces and its bases in any part of the homeland,” they said.

Hailing the recent attacks against the “occupation forces”, the statement added that “the resistance has the legal and national right and popular support for all of that, but will not target diplomatic missions.”

“The Iraqi resistance is an Iraqi decision, and its choice is the choice of the Iraqi people, and it will continue circumstances and sacrifices until Iraq is liberated from the filth of the occupation,” it said.

According to Press TV, the statement came a day after 10 Grad rockets struck the Ain al-Assad airbase hosting American forces in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. The incident led to the death of two American contractors and injured as many as six people. It also resulted in material damage to both parts of the outpost.