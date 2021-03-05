What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of prints by a group of artists, including Kajal Fakhri, Mahbubueh Esfandiari, Shadi Saeidi, Abbas Mirzai, Fereshteh Motaqqi, Ahmad Vakili, and Bahareh Bahrami, is currently underway at A Gallery.

The exhibit named “Impression 1” will run until March 15 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Ali Mirazimi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, and Neda Saeidi are on view in three separate exhibitions at Argo Gallery.

The exhibits will continue until April 30 at the gallery located at 6 Behdasht Alley, Taqavi St. off Ferdowsi St.

* Artworks by a group of artists in various media, including Mina Qahramani, Ghazal Felan, Masih Toluei, Hamid Pirayesh, Arezu Shahdadi, and Azam Qezel Saflu, are on view in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit runs until March 14 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Soo Gallery is showcasing a collection of artworks in various media by Ebrahim Yaghmai, Reza Hedayat, Leila Vismeh, Hadi Nikan, Bahman Mohasses, Bahram Dabiri and several other artists, in an exhibition named “Birds”.

The exhibits will run until April 4 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* A group of artists, including Sogol Hejazi, Roya Mohammadiha, Mehri Ekhtari, Zeinab Taheri, Shahla Agah, and Atefeh Rad, are currently showcasing their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until March 10 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Saeid Emdadian, Reza Hedayat, Dariush Mohajer, Mehrdad Mohebali, Reza Emadi, Sadeq Adham and several other artists are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit will run until March 14 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of artworks in various media by Nilufar Bakhshi, Monireh Bahrami, Farzaneh Lak, Alireza Kamali, Saeideh Qadimi, Amin Hashemi and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Happening” will run until March 10 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Painting/calligraphic painting

* Elena Qasemi, Shadi Azimi, Mona Oruji, Saeid Shafei, Azadeh Tohidi, and Nasrin Taqavi are displaying their paintings and calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until March 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Farzaneh Abdolo is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until March 16 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

