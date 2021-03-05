Handwoven carpets depicting tourist destinations unveiled in Kashan

TEHRAN – Two handwoven carpets, which depict arrays of significant tourist destinations of Kashan, have been unveiled in the central Iranian city.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan was amongst attendees to the unveiling ceremony of the carpets, which was held on Tuesday night.

One of the carpets is set to go on show at the museum of the UNESCO-registered Fin Garden in Kashan while the other will be put on show at the headquarters of the ministry, IRNA reported.

The richly manicured and historical garden together with eight other counterparts have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list under the title of “The Persian Garden.”

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

Many travelers opt to pass the oasis city on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with 16 petals as seen from above, a complex star form, or a quatrefoil with pointed lobes.

Medallion carpet is any floor covering on which the decoration is dominated by a single symmetrical centerpiece, such as a star-shaped, circular, quatrefoil, or octagonal figure. The name, however, is sometimes also given to a carpet on which the decoration consists of several forms of this kind or even of rows of medallion figures.

