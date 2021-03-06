Charity foundation opens 100 eco-schools, 350 mosques

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, inaugurated 100 nature-friendly schools, 350 mosques, and cultural centers across the country on Saturday.

Eco-schools, also known as green schools, bring a range of benefits, including waste management, waste reduction, biodiversity, energy, water, transport, health, global sustainability, healthy nutrition, citizenship, and climate change. Countries considering their own socioeconomic and cultural characteristics must be able to adapt these criteria into their own particular circumstances.

The materials used in these schools are nature-friendly, and each is built in four days and costs about 40 percent lower than the regular schools.

Safety against earthquakes of up to magnitude 8, insulation against cold, heat, and humidity, compatible with environmental conditions, minimum construction time, portability, and high quality are among the features of these schools, according to IRNA.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG