Growth returns to stock market

TEHRAN- After several days of decline, growth finally returned to Iran’s major stock exchange, Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE).

TEDPIX, the main index of the TSE, gained 5,861 points to 1.175 million on Sunday.

Over 5.553 billion securities worth 72.867 trillion rials (about $1.734 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index rose 4,779 points, and the second market’s index gained 10,162 points.

TEDPIX had dropped 2.3 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.177 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Bou Ali Sina Petrochemical Company (BSPC), and Amin Investment Bank were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had also dropped 2.7 percent in the week ended on February 24.

Market analyst Amir-Ali Amir-Baqeri has recently told IRNA that Iranian stock market is moving in the right direction and will reach stability in the near future.

MA/MA