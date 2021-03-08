Execution of Siahmakan oilfield development project started

TEHRAN - The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and engineering, procurement and drilling (EPD) project for development of Iran’s Siahmakan oilfield in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province has been started, Shana reported on Monday.

According to National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC)’s Office of Public Relations, the development project for this field includes drilling four development wells, construction of a segregation complex, the booster cluster and oil pressure booster with a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day, as well as a 12-inch underground gas pipeline and 8-inch oil pipeline.

This project was awarded to Pasargad Energy Development Company (PEDC) under the framework of a program for maintaining and enhancing oil production in 28 reserves in southern Iran.

The agreement for the field’s development was signed between NISOC as the main employer and PEDC as contractor on May 12th, 2020. The field development program is underway in the form of an integrated EPD / EPC package.

NISOC which contributes to nearly 80 percent of Iran’s crude oil output has defined 28 such project packages to be implemented in the fields it operates in southern Iran.

Back in January 2020, managing director of Iran’s Petropars Group, which is the Monitoring and Controlling (MC) body in the 28-reserve program, said all the projects defined in this program will be handled by domestic firms.

“The project which includes more than a hundred sub-projects, including drilling of about 280 new wells and repairing hundreds of wells, could boost domestic trade and employment,” Hamidreza Masoudi said.

Also in May 2019, NISOC’s former Managing Director Bijan Alipour had announced that with the new reserves developed in the region, the company's oil production capacity would increase by 340,000 barrels over the next two years.

“About 70 percent of the program is implemented in Khuzestan province [southwestern Iran] and 30 percent in other neighboring provinces in the vicinity of the National Iranian South Oil Company’s territory,” he said.

In the preparation and implementation of this program, promoting domestic production through the use of the domestic workforce, domestic technology, and Iran-made equipment has been a priority for NISOC.

EF/MA