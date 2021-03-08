Saudi oil facilities attacked by Yemen’s Houthis

Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports , according to Reuters.

Yahya Sare’e, a spokesman for Yemen’s Houthis, said it carried out a “broad joint offensive operation” involving 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles.

“We promise the Saudi regime painful operations as long as it continues its aggression and blockade on our country,” he said in another post.