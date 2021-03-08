Heads of chambers of commerce gather to discuss private sector issues

TEHRAN - Heads of Iran’s chambers of commerce gathered on Monday to discuss major economic issues related to the country’s private sector, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The meeting of the heads of chambers’ council was attended by ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, ICCIMA Deputy Head Hossein Salahvarzi and heads of the provincial chambers.

Recent earthquake in Sisakht region and its impacts on the activities of the private sector, new regulations regarding the payment of bank checks, smartening of the country’s health insurance system and elimination of physical health insurance cards were among the issues discussed in this meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, Shafeie referred to the recent measures taken by the ICCIMA Research Center and said: "A study is to be conducted on the Iranian economy and the country’s private sector performance over the past century. This study is being done in order to examine the performance of the ICCIMA, and the obstacles, challenges and successes of the private sector in this hundred-year period.”

He called on the heads of chambers across the country to cooperate with the ICCIMA Research Center in completing this project.

The ICCIMA head also pointed to the new banking check regulations and said basic infrastructure for the implementation of these regulations is not prepared in the country’s economic system.

“This issue will be raised at a meeting of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)’s Monetary and Credit Council and a letter on this subject would be also prepared and sent to the CBI governor,” he said.

Shafeie also referred to a recent meeting of the heads of the country’s joint chambers with the deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and the ministry's decisions for preparing the infrastructure for issuing e-visas and facilitating the visa issuance process, especially for businessmen.

In their previous meeting back in December 2020, the heads of the country’s chambers of commerce had discussed the preparation of the Seventh National Development Plan.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie meets with heads of the country’s chambers of commerce in Tehran on Monday.