48 idle production units revived in Ardebil province

TEHRAN- Iranian industry, mining and trade minister announced that 48 idle production units have been revived in Ardebil province, in northwest of the country, since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020).

Alireza Razm Hosseini made the remarks after inaugurating a weaving plant in one of the industrial parks of the province.

The latest report released by the ministry indicates that 1,170 idle industrial units have been revived in the country since the beginning of the current year, crating 19,400 job opportunities.

Based on the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry data, the ministry was initially planning to revive 1,500 idle units in the current year, but then it revised its programs to revive 2,000 units.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

In this due, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) has been named the year of “Surge in Production”, and all governmental bodies, as well as the private sector, are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

