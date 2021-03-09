NIGC head praises gas industry’s performance during winter

TEHRAN - The Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hasan Montazer Torbati said that his company has done a good job in sustainable supply and transmission of natural gas during the cold season.

Speaking in the NIGC’s last winter meeting, Montazer Torbati expressed gratitude for the hard work done by all employees in the field of supply, refining, transmission and distribution of natural gas, especially the management and dispatching staff of the company, saying that passing through the cold season without any disruption in the gas supply was the result of the team effort by all NIGC employees.

“Producing, refining, transmitting and daily distribution of more than one billion cubic meters of natural gas in domestic, industrial, commercial, export and other sectors is a very difficult, sensitive, and hard work and all employees and managers at the NIGC are working around the clock to provide stable natural gas to the people of the country,” the official said.

According to Torbati, the achievements of the NIGC in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) are also the result of proper planning, and benefiting from the experiences of managers as well as proper cooperation in all sectors.

NIGC and all its subsidiaries have been working hard in the past few months to ensure the sustained supply of gas during the cold season.

Having the biggest network in the region, Iran is one of the leading countries in terms of gas accessibility, and in this regard, making sure that this access stays uninterrupted during the pick consumption periods is a top priority for NIGC.

To this end, every year NIGC makes the necessary preparations in production, transmission, and distribution sectors for the winter from months before; that is in addition to conducting a comprehensive annual overhaul, the company implements various programs to further develop the network and improve its services.

Holding weekly meetings between the NIGC head and the managers of the company’s subsidiaries over the winter has been one of the programs implemented to ensure secure and sustainable supply of gas during the cold season.

EF/MA