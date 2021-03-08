Intl. sports film festival to honor veterans 

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 12th Tehran International FICTS Festival will honor former head coach of Iran national football team Heshmat Mohajerani, radio anchor Masud Oskui, and actor Jamshid Hashempur with lifetime achievement awards at the closing ceremony on Thursday.

The organizers will also pay tribute to the actor and former footballer Ali Ansarian who died of COVID-19 last month.

The Iranian honorees of the Milano International FICTS Festival, which is dedicated to sports movies, will also be honored at the closing ceremony that will take place at the Enqelab Sports Complex.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the sports film festival, which is a part of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world.

The Iranian edition of the festival is held in collaboration with Iran’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth, IRIB, Cinema Organization of Iran, and Qeshm Free Zone Organization.

A lineup of features, short films, animations and documentaries with central themes of Olympic, Paralympic, sports and struggle with drug addiction as well as local and regional games were competing in this edition of the festival with 700 films from 54 countries.

Photo: This combination photo features images of Jamshid Hashempur (Up Left), Masud Oskui (Down Left), Ali Ansarian (UP Right), and Heshmat Mohajerani.

RM/YAW



