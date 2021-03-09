TCCIMA board of representatives hold 21st meeting

TEHRAN - The 21st meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) was held on Tuesday in which the attendees addressed some of the country’s recent economic issues.

The meeting was attended by TCCIMA head and board members as well as Ali Firouzi, the head of the National Center for Monitoring and Improving Business Environment at Iran's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the TCCIMA portal reported.

The challenges related to the government’s new directives, regulations, and licensing procedures were the major focus of the last round of TCCIMA board meetings in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20).

Speaking at the meeting Firouzi mentioned the efforts of his center to reduce the cumbersome regulations, directives and bureaucracy in order to facilitate the activities of the private sector.

TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari also mentioned several issues in the meeting, including the public's demand to reduce inflation, which has greatly reduced the purchasing power of the people, as well as the need for transparency for restoring public trust in government’s economic policies.

He further addressed some of the current issues of the country's economy and reviewed major economic indexes for the current year.

At this meeting, the TCCIMA budget for the next Iranian calendar year was also presented to the members by the secretary-general of the chamber and put to a vote.

The chamber’s budget bill, which had previously been evaluated and amended in working group meetings, was approved by the majority of those present at the meeting.

TCCIMA board members had discussed recent developments in the White House and their impact on the Iranian economy, the Iran-Eurasia free trade agreement, the strengths and weaknesses of the steel production and supply chain in the country, the next year’s national budget bill, and raising prices in their previous gathering.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd R) speaks at the 21th meeting of TCCIMA bord of representatives in Tehran on Tuesday.