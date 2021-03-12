Encyclopedia on Imam Khomeini released 

TEHRAN – The Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works released an encyclopedia on Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, on Wednesday.

The Encyclopedia of Imam Khomeini, which has been published in ten volumes, was introduced in a special ceremony at Jamaran Hosseinieh, a place for seasonal Islamic rituals adjacent to a building that housed him during the 1980s.

His grandchild, Hassan Khomeini, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and a number of cultural figures attended the ceremony.

There are over 860 main entries in the encyclopedia, which has been compiled and written by 260 experts and scholars in 6800 pages carrying over 3,370,000 words. The team of experts and scholars has worked under the supervision of Ayatollah Seyyed Zia Mortazavi.

Hojjatoleslami Ali Kamsari, the director of the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works, expressed his thanks to the team and said, “Several hundred scholars and writers have made endeavors for about ten years to accomplish this great encyclopedia.”

“Since culture and ideology have made the infrastructure of the Islamic Revolution, writing this has considerable scientific importance,” he added.

Several top scholars, who have made great contributions to the encyclopedia, were honored by Jahangiri during the ceremony.

The encyclopedia also carries an album of 264 photos in the end, and one-third of the articles of the collection have been documented with relevant photographs.

Earlier in February, the Sacred Defense Research and Archives Center also released a book entitled “Book of Defense” that surveys the leadership role of Imam Khomeini during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

The Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works had approved the book.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the book, the director of the Socio-Cultural Studies Department of the center, Mohsen Qazi, said that the book contains Imam Khomeini’s discourses on the war derived from Sahifeye Nur, a series containing Imam Khomeini’s speeches on various topics.

Photo: First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri (2nd L) unveils the Encyclopedia of Imam Khomeini at Jamaran Hosseinieh in Tehran on March 10, 2021.

MMS/YAW