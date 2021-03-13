Intl. Neyanban Festival wrap-up honors veteran performers 

TEHRAN – The International Neyanban Festival was brought to an end on Friday evening on Kish Island, honoring a number of Iranian veterans and masters of neyanban (bagpipe).

The veterans included Tahmasb Borji, Karim Edrispur, Bahram Mehrbakhsh, Sohrab Mashhadizadeh, Ali Ramashk, Ahmad-Ali Sharafi and Pulad Qahreman.

The honoring ceremony followed by solo performances by veterans and masters.

In addition, bagpipe players Richard Patkos and Andor Vegh from Hungary, as well as Sylvain Barou and Yann Ewen L’Haridon from France were honored at the closing ceremony of the festival, which was held to promote the Persian instrument that is most common in southern Iran.

Also among the Iranian honorees were Alireza Yunsezadeh, Omid Ali Nazarpur, Purya Mirzai Maqsud, Farzad Sharfai, Amir Tangsiri, Mohsen Asakereh, Danial Daneshvar, Farid Jazayeri, Hassan Ebrahimi, Saleh Ahmadpur, Arash Nadi, Heidar Salmani and Hossein Sangsar.

Speaking at the ceremony, deputy director of the Kish Tourism Department Khosro Neshan expressed happiness over establishing an international festival, hoping that it would lead to holding a better and much more developed festival in the coming years.

He added that the coronavirus restrictions were certainly a big obstacle for the festival, however, they are happy the festival could inject some happiness into the island.

Photo: Musicians from Hungary perform at the International Neyanban Festival on the Kish Island on March 12, 2021. (Mehr/ Mahmud Khakbaz)

RM/YAW