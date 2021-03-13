Siobhan Dowd’s “The London Eye Mystery” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Siobhan Dowd’s “The London Eye Mystery” has recently been published by Peydayesh Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Arezoo Moqaddas.

When Ted and Kat watched their cousin Salim get on board the London Eye, he turned and waved before getting on. After half an hour it landed and everyone trooped off, but not Salim. Where could he have gone? How on earth could he have disappeared into thin air?

Since the police are having no luck finding him, Ted and Kat become sleuthing partners. Despite their prickly relationship, they overcome their differences to follow a trail of clues across London in a desperate bid to find their cousin. And ultimately it falls upon Ted, whose brain works in its own very unique way, to find the key to the mystery.

Siobhan lived in Oxford with her husband, Geoff, before tragically dying from cancer in August 2007, aged 47. She was both an extraordinary writer and an extraordinary person.

Her first novel, “A Swift Pure Cry”, won the Branford Boase Award, the Eilis Dillon Award, was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and the Booktrust Teenage Prize.

Her second novel, “The London Eye Mystery”, won the 2007 NASEN & TES Special Educational Needs Children’s Book Award. In March 2008, the book was shortlisted for the prestigious Children’s Books Ireland Bisto Awards.

Siobhan’s third novel, “Bog Child”, was the first book to be posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal in 2008.

The award-winning novel “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness was based on an idea of Siobhan’s. Her novella, “The Ransom of Dond”, was published in 2013, illustrated throughout by Pam Smy.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The London Eye Mystery” by Siobhan Dowd.

