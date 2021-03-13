Sassanid monuments restored in southwestern Iran 

TEHRAN – A restoration project has recently been completed on some of the historical monuments inside the ancient city of Belad Shapur in the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

A budget of 20 billion rials ($476,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the project, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The restoration project aimed to revive and preserve the ancient city while enhancing its tourism infrastructure, Majid Safai said on Saturday.

Restoring Baft Caravanserai and repairing Mork Mosque were part of the project, along with purchasing several buildings inside the ancient city to be added to the city’s historical texture, the official added.

Back in December, a new round of restoration work was commenced on the Safavid-era (1501–1736) holy shrine of Imamzadeh Jaber in the ancient city of Belad Shapur, which is also called Dehdasht.

A budget of 400 million rials ($9,500) was allocated to the project which aimed at strengthening and repairing the shrine, as a part of the historical texture of the city.

Inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1985, the ancient city of Belad Shapur is one of the top tourist sites of the province. The city was built at the time of Shapur I, also known as Shapur the Great, (reigned 241 CE–272), the second king of the Sassanid Dynasty.

Despite all the destruction that took place in this historical city in different eras, with an area of more than 45 hectares, it is currently considered as one of the largest historical structures in the country in terms of size and number of historical buildings.



Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

