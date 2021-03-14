Movies from Iran to compete in New Delhi festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Shahre Qesseh Cinema”, “That Night’s Train” and “Taxi Is Here” will be competing in the 4th New Delhi Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

“Shahre Qesseh Cinema” by Keivan Alimohammadi centers on Davud, a projector repairman for a movie theater and a movie maniac who falls in love with a girl whose father is a big opponent of cinema. He tries his best to gain her father’s approval.

“That Night’s Train” by Hamidreza Qotbi is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her/his own imagination, and this gives the teacher material for her new story. The film was crowned best at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

“Taxi is Here” is a short by Sara Aqababayan.



The 4th edition of the festival will go online and the winners will be announced on March 28.

Photo: A scene from “That Night’s Train” by Iranian director Hamidreza Qotbi.

