Saplings planted to commemorate ‘women of the century’

TEHRAN – One hundred saplings were planted in commemoration of Iranian celebrated women of the century in Tehran on the occasion of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13), IRNA reported on Sunday.

Turan Mirhadi, mother of children's literature in Iran, Nooshafarin Ansari, secretary of the Iranian Children’s Book Council, Badr al-Zaman Gharib, Iranian linguist and winner of the Iranian Science and Culture Hall of Fame Award, Simin Daneshvar, author and first female novelist in Iran, Parvin Etesami, first Iranian poet and librarian, Tahereh Saffarzadeh, translator of Quran in Persian and English, Touba Kermani, a prominent professor of Islamic philosophy and the first female cultural advisor were among the inspiring women of the century.

By planting saplings in the name of these women, there is a message to convey that those who have been influential in their own lives can be an effective role model for others after their lives, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, director of women affairs of Tehran Municipality said.

Saplings planted naming after artists such as Nozhat Amiri, musician and first lady conductor of the National Orchestra, Mehrabano Tawfiq, musician and the first female faculty member in the field of Iranian music, in addition to famous women in the field of science such as Alnoush Tarian, mother of Iranian astronomy, Maryam Mirzakhani, mathematician and winner of the Fields Medal, and Effat Tejaratchi, the first Iranian female pilot, she said.

National Tree Planting Day is annually celebrated on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month on the Iranian calendar, which usually corresponds with March 5. The day marks the beginning of National Week of Natural Resources.

FB/MG

