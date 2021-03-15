Georg Simmel’s “The Philosophy of Money” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Georg Simmel’s “The Philosophy of Money” has recently been published by Markaz Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Javad Ganji.

Its greatness lies in ceaseless and varied use of the money form to unearth and conceptually reveal incommensurability of all kinds, in social reality fully as much as in thought itself.

In “The Philosophy of Money”, Simmel puts money on the couch. He provides readers with a classic analysis of the social, psychological and philosophical aspects of the money economy, full of brilliant insights into the forms that social relationships take.

He analyzes the relationships of money to exchange, human personality, the position of women and individual freedom. Simmel also offers readers prophetic insights into the consequences of the modern money economy and the division of labor, in particular the processes of alienation and reification in work and urban life.

An immense and profound piece of work, the book demands to be read today and for years to come as a stunning account of the meaning, use and culture of money.

Simmel was born in Berlin, the youngest of seven children. He studied philosophy and history at the University of Berlin and was one of the first generation of great German sociologists that included Max Weber.

Simmel sought to isolate the general or recurring forms of social interaction from the more specific kinds of activity, such as political, economic and aesthetic. He gave special attention to the problem of authority and obedience.

In “The Philosophy of Money” he applied his general principles to a particular subject, economics, stressing the role of a money economy in specializing social activity and depersonalizing individual and social relationships.

In the last decade of his life, he devoted himself to metaphysics and aesthetics.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Georg Simmel’s “The Philosophy of Money”.

RM/MMS/YAW

