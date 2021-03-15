Two coaches added to Iran football coaching staff

TEHRAN - Marijo Tot and Juan Carlos Gómez Perlado have been added to coaching staff of Iran national football team.

The coaches have joined Iran at the request of National Team head coach Dragan Skocic.

Croatian coach Tot,48, will work as Skocic’s assistant in Iran while Spaniard Juan Carlos Gómez Perlado,62, will work as fitness coach.

Tot has most recently worked as assistant coach of Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad.

Iran prepare for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 in Group C.

The matches are scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 15, 2021.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet table-toppers Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Iran sit third in the group.