Gang of illegal excavators arrested

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently busted a gang of illegal diggers and antique dealers in the northern province of Gilan.

Eight illegal diggers, who were trying to find relics in a historical site in the small village of Chalak were detained in this regard, said Mohammad Alipur, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Some digging tools were seized from the culprits, who were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

ABU/AFM

