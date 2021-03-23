Iran futsal team to play Argentina, Hungary: report

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team will play two friendly matches with Argentina and Hungary in Tehran.

The Persian will first participate in SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2021, which was slated for May 18 to 23 in Bangkok.

Iran will reportedly host Argentine and Hungary in Tehran in June as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3 in Lithuania.