Point-to-point inflation rate stands at 48.7%

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 48.7 percent in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

It means that the families have paid an average of 48.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in the last month of the past year, compared to the same month of its previous year.

The SCI has announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the last month of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the eleventh month of that year.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement last April had announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) is set to be 22 percent.

