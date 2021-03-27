TEDPIX gains 1,800 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 1,847 points on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

The index closed at 1.309 million points on Saturday. TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in the last week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

Market analyst Amir-Ali Amir-Baqeri has recently told IRNA that Iranian stock market is moving in the right direction and will reach stability in the near future.

“Market authorities are currently using asymmetric fluctuations to improve the market situation, but we must move in a direction where there is no volatility in the market,” Amir-Baqeri said.

