Co-op document with China to support Iran’s economy against U.S. sanctions: Bloomberg

TEHRAN- “Iran’s closer integration with China may help shore up its economy against the impact of the U.S. sanctions, while sending a clear signal to the White House of Tehran’s intentions”, Bloomberg wrote in a report.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation on last Saturday.

The document was signed between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Writing on his Twitter account, Zarif said, “Excellent exchange on expansion of global, regional and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap.”

