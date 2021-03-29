World not limited to the West, Iran’s top security official says

TEHRAN - The world is not limited the West and the West is not also just law-breaking U.S. and the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany which reneged on their commitments to uphold the terms of the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top Iran’s security official said on Monday.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the comments in response to U.S. President Joe Biden who has expressed concern over the signing of a roadmap for comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China.

Shamkhani said the partnership is a move that will help accelerate the decline of the U.S. power in the world.

“Biden’s concern is correct: the flourishing of strategic cooperation in the East is accelerating the U.S. decline,” Shamkhani tweeted.

According to Press TV, the response by Shamkhani came hours after Biden was asked by reporters how concerning the emerging partnership between China and Iran was, to which he replied: “I’ve been concerned about that for a year.”

The strategic partnership between Iran and China was signed on Saturday during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Tehran.

Shamkhani said, “The signing of Iran & China strategic partnership roadmap is part of the #ActiveResistance policy.”

Writing on his Twitter account on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said, “Excellent exchange on expansion of global, regional and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap.”

In talks with Wang on Saturday, Zarif also described China the “friend of difficult days” and said it is based on this amity that “we thank and praise the stance of China during the oppressive sanctions.”

