Para canoeist Behrouzi Rad eyes Paralympics gold

TEHRAN –Para canoeist Shahla Behrouzi Rad is going to become the first Iranian para athlete to win a gold medal in the sport in Paralympic Games.

Behrouzi Rad will represent Iran at the Tokyo Games.

She partook in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio at the Women's KL3, where she failed to qualify for the final. Now, the Para canoeist is going to make a splash in the Tokyo.

“Winning a gold medal is my aim in Tokyo. I train hard because I want to hoist my country’s flag in the Games,” Behrouzi Rad said in an interview with IRNA.

“I’ve been trying to keep up my fitness with hard training during the coronavirus pandemic. I think the Games' postponement helped me improve,” she added.